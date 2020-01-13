Bigg Boss 13: When Salman Khan called Shehnaaz Gill ‘Paglet’

MUMBAI: Bigg Boss 13 is currently one of the most popular reality TV shows. The show is hosted by Bollywood star Salman Khan. The drama in the house is in full swing and the same has kept the audience hooked to the television screens.



The show is simply high on drama. Since the last few days, the participants are seen indulging into massive fights. Be it the slap-gates between Shehnaaz Gill – Sidharth Shukla, Paras Chhabra – Mahira Sharma or Vishal Aditya Singh and Madhurima Tuli’s never-ending quarrels. Well, Sidharth twisting Sana’s hands and forcing his leg on her stomach, too, made headlines for a long time and it had brought Shukla at the receiving end of criticism.



Now, Salman made sure to raise this concern in the Weekend Ka Vaar episode. A glimpse from the same sees him showing the housemates the videos of them getting violent with their friends. Salman also expressed his annoyance over Sana’s childlike behaviour and called her ‘paglet’. He says, “Why is Sana behaving like this? Izzat, importance raaz nahi aa rahi kya? behak gayi hai ki Bigg Boss ke ghar se nikal jaane ke baad woh actually Katrina Kaif ban jayengi. Would you ever see Katrina Kaif behaving like this?”



Take a look below:

If this is not Harrassment than What is. You can clearly see this Abuser thukla put his leg on her stomach and twisting her hands. No sane woman would tolerate such humiliation on national Telivision. @BiggBoss @ColorsTV @mnysha #BB13 #BiggBoss13 #BiggBoss pic.twitter.com/R7ISMYyuCl — Raaz Bani Rahe ( MUFC ) (@KeepItRaaaz) January 6, 2020

Do you agree with Salman Khan? Hit the comment section below.