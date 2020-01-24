Bigg Boss 13: When Sidharth Shukla compared his attachment with Shehnaaz Gill to smoking

MUMBAI: Sidharth Shukla, who is known for TV shows like Love U Zindagi, Balika Vadhu and Dil Se Dil Tak, is currently making headlines for his participation in Bigg Boss 13.

The handsome lad and his equation with fellow contestant Shehnaaz Gill is one of the hot topics of discussion. They first grabbed eyeballs for their sweet camaraderie; however, now, they are in news for their differences. While some called SidNaaz best friends, others felt they're in love, and the current equation between the two is leaving us confused even more. After Sidharth's loyalty comment on Shehnaaz, things have not been the same, but Shehnaaz is still trying to find out what went wrong.

Initially, Sidharth avoided Shehnaaz's demand of clarification. But finally, he decided to vent his heart out in front of her in last night's episode. Yes, Siidharth finally said what he feels and thinks about her in a monologue. He was heard saying that he is attached to Shehnaaz and this attachment is different from what he has with other people. He further added, 'The attachment I have with you is like cigarettes. It is ruining me, it will ruin me, but I cannot leave it.'

He went on to say that now he doesn't feel like taking a puff from this cigarette as it leads to problems. However, he ends up smoking. Sidharth ended the topic saying, ‘Till the time we're here, we will not talk to each other. But, I'll ensure that you're not facing any issues because of it. It is the truth, accept it or leave it.'

Upon hearing Sidharth's talks, Shehnaaz felt that he is saying all this considering the game and the trophy. However, he denied her thinking completely. Later, Shehnaaz tells him that she knows he is possessive about the people he cares for. She also adds that she feels uneasy and breathless if she doesn't talk to him. To which Sidharth asks her to keep a note saying, 'I will never hate you but will never keep in touch also. We both are very different people.' But, Shehnaaz as usual is stubborn about what she feels for Sidharth.

Do you think Sidharth has fallen in love with Shehnaaz? Share your thoughts in the comment section below and stay tuned to this space for more updates.

(Also check: https://www.youtube.com/watch? v=EivajflOpWs )

