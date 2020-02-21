Bigg Boss 13: Why Aarti Singh claims Asim Riaz is a winner

MUMBAI: Aarti Singh is an Indian television actress and famously known as independent Aarti Singh. She is the niece of Govinda Singh and sister of Krushna Abhishek. She participated in Bigg Boss 13 and became one of the finalists. The actress may have not won the game but she played with dignity.
Aarti and Asim Riaz seemed to share a special bond in the house and she chose to save Asim from the nominations when she was captain. While some people praised their friendship, others seemed to be against it.
A fan of Asim posted a video in which Arti declared him a winner too.
Have a look.
Right Arti dunya me ek hungama chlrha he ke Asim winner he to iska mtlb Asim bhi ek winner hi he Thanks @ArtiSingh005 @imrealasim @realumarriaz pic.twitter.com/fOdYu6yRiS— World Hero is Asim (@loverofAsim) February 19, 2020
