Bigg Boss 13: Will Arti Singh WIN the Elite Club task?

MUMBAI: Bigg Boss 13 is heading towards an interesting twist and entertaining tasks.

After last night’s episode, Rashami Desai, Arti Singh and Mahira Sharma were declared as the three contestants to fight it out for Elite Club Membership. Hina Khan will be seen entering the house with yet another task. Arti and Rashami will be given difficult tasks to perform to claim their position in the elite club.

While Rashami will be asked to apply mehendi on her face for ten mins, she will agree to do so. However, when she will be asked to shave her eyebrows, we wonder if she will agree to that or not?! Meanwhile Arti will be seen fulfilling both the challenges by housemates wherein she will chop her hair and will also eat twenty green chillies which was challenged by Shefali Jariwala.

Since Arti has completed both the tasks, there is a fair chance of her winning the Elite Club membership.

