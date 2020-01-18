Bigg Boss 13: Will Paras continue his relationship with Akanksha after the show?

MUMBAI: Family week is on in the Bigg Boss house. Paras Chhabra's mother stepped inside the house and greeted everyone. But on seeing Mahira, she told her son that he should take a stand for himself now.

She added that he isn't being seen like before and his game is weakening. She reminds him that he has lost the zeal that he had when he entered the Bigg Boss 13 house. Paras' mother also adviced him to stop being a godfather to anyone, and now that he has taught the game to everyone, he can focus on his show and leave people at their own.

She even tells him to stop being physical with Mahira because it does not look good. The actor calls Mahira his moral support and says that he likes being with her. He says that he has the right to make a choice for himself and he likes being with Mahira.

Well, do you think their love will continue to bloom outside the house?

Credits: TOI