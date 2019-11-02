News

Bigg Boss 13: Will Tehseen Poonawalla and Siddharth Shukla turn best friends?

02 Nov 2019 03:31 PM

MUMBAI: Bigg Boss 13 contestant Siddharth Shukla might have few friends in the house, however, he is surely about to get one more. In a recent turn of events, entrepreneur and ace political analyst
Tehseen Poonawalla, who is all set to enter the house soon, was asked who he felt was the least Dogla (hypocrite) person in the house, and instantly he took Siddharth's name.

Not only this, he even went on to say that he was the most deserving person to be in the finale.

Well, what started off as Tehseen saying that Paras Chhabra is the best player in the house and that he would definitely permanently delete Siddharth in front of host Salman Khan, has definitely changed. Tehseen has surely chosen his group in the Bigg Boss house!

