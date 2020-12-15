Bigg Boss 13 Winner Siddharth Shukla posts a heartwarming 'Thank You Message' for a fan, Not to be missed!

MUMBAI: Bigg Boss 13 winner Sidharth Shukla recently replied to a sweet Birthday message sent by his fan. The actor penned a heartfelt ‘Thank you’ message for his fan as he celebrated the actor’s birthday in an orphanage. Bigg Boss 13 winner Sidharth Shukla is all over the internet, the actor has millions of fans dying for his one post. The actor recently ringed in his birthday. The actor celebrated his birthday on December 12. On Sidharth’s Birthday, his fans and well-wishers showered lots of love on the actor. They send him good wishes too. Shukla’s Shona Shona co-actor Shehnaaz Gill also posted an adorable video with the actor, wishing him. A few days after Sid’s birthday, he replied to a sweet Birthday wish sent by his fan. The actor penned a heartfelt ‘Thank you’ message for his fan as he celebrated the actor’s Birthday.

One Sidharth Shukla fan shared a video and mentioned that he celebrated Sidharth’s Birthday at the Asha Kiran Orphanage with orphan kids. In the tweet, Sidharth’s fan explained that he was inspired by the actor’s good deeds of helping the needy, and couldn’t think of anything better to celebrate the big day. The fan shared that the kids from the orphanage recognised Sidharth Shukla because of his serials. Wishing the actor, the fan shared the video and made the tweet on Twitter. The video sees orphan kids cutting a massive cream cake with a picture of Sidharth Shukla, celebrating the actor’s Birthday.

Replying to the sweet gesture from the fan, the Broken But Beautiful 3 actor commented on the tweet. He wrote, “That’s so wonderful of you God bless.” Sidharth thanked the fan with folded hands and send him blessings. Take a look at the conversation below:

You have always inspired us to Help the needy ones, I couldn't think of any thing better than celebrating your Big Day in the Orphanage!

Kids know you from the serials

And I enjoyed the Celebration with them in Asha kiran Orphanage@sidharth_shukla #HappyBirthdaySidharthShukla pic.twitter.com/tRiyUSPWlp — Prem (SidHearts ) (@PremSha23719235) December 12, 2020

Meanwhile, the Dil Se Dil Tak actor had a blast. He enjoyed his Birthday to the fullest, with close friends and family. The actor also thanked all his fans for the sweet wishes and making his day wonderful.

