Bigg Boss 13 winner Sidharth Shukla asks fans to not pull anyone down; check out his cryptic post

MUMBAI: Sidharth Shukla is one of the most popular television actors. He is known for his roles in Love U Zindagi, Balika Vadhu and Dil Se Dil Tak. He recently won Bigg Boss 13.

At the grand finale of Bigg Boss 13, Sidharth was announced the winner of the show by none other than Bollywood star Salman Khan. The TV star took to his social media handle and shared a cryptic post asking fans to not pull anyone down. Sharing his message on positivity, the Bigg Boss 13 winner asked fans to stay positive as for him their love is truly priceless. He wrote, “It's time we pull each other up, not down....Looking forward to positivity! Extremely grateful for all your support and love....Let's not pull anybody down! Always keep supporting me as your love is truly priceless for me! #AlwaysBePositive #LoveYouAll.”

Check out his post here: