Bigg Boss 13 winner Sidharth Shukla has broken THESE many records and it will leave you stunned

MUMBAI: Sidharth Shukla has become a household name after his stint in Bigg Boss 13. The actor not only played well and wowed everyone with his performance but also bagged the winner's trophy.

Sidharth's career has been on a roll ever since he won the show and now, there's no looking back.

While Sidharth was in the Bigg Boss house till he came out after winning the show, the actor had broken several records and they are not just one or two.

1. He became the most tweeted contestant of the show.

2. Sid became the most searched TV personality.

3. Most voted contestant in JIO Sentimeter.

4. Sidharth became the winner of #AsliFans

5. He was always NO. 1 in Ormax

6. His name was listed in the top 30 Indian liked Twitter accounts

7. Lastly, the actor crossed 1 billion views on Tik Tok

Well, Sid has not just one or two but added several feathers to his cap. Way to go, Sidharth!

