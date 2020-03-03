Bigg Boss 13 winner Sidharth Shukla hosts a live session with his fans

MUMBAI: Sidharth Shukla is a popular television actor who has been part of several shows. He is known for his roles in Love U Zindagi, Balika Vadhu and Dil Se Dil Tak. He recently won Bigg Boss 13.

During his stint in the show, he made headlines for various reasons. Be it his fights or bonding with fellow contestants, everything made news. No matter what, his fan following has escalated post the show. Now that the winner’s trophy is owned by Sidharth Shukla, the actor is back to his normal life. The actor recently resumed his gym routine with his gym buddy Neha Malik. He even met his cousins who brought him some gifts for the BB13 winner. Amidst all this, the actor made sure to connect with his fans. He decided to come live on social media and connect with fans. He himself announced the same. He posted on Instagram, “Finally! The time has come. I’m coming live on Instagram.”

Take a look below.