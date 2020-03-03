Bigg Boss 13 winner Sidharth Shukla opens up about his marriage plans

MUMBAI: Sidharth Shukla is one of the most popular television actors. He is known for his roles in Love U Zindagi, Balika Vadhu and Dil Se Dil Tak. He recently won Bigg Boss 13.

At the grand finale of Bigg Boss 13, Sidharth was announced the winner of the show by none other than Bollywood star Salman Khan. Ever since Bigg Boss season 13 has ended, Sidharth is back to his normal routine. Sidharth took to his social media handle to have a live video chat with all his fans. During the live video, after the constant questioning of fans, Sidharth opened up about his marriage plans. When asked about his marriage plans, Sidharth said, “Shaadi ke bare main kya batau, Shaadi ke liye log chahiye hote hai.” He then added, “ab Sheila toh hun nahi ki khud ke pyaar karunga.” Replying to another fan questioning him if he will invite her at his wedding, Sidharth said, “Haan karunga, pehle hone to do, koi milne toh do.” Another fan went on to tell Sidharth Shukla that he needs to get married, the Bigg Boss 13 winner said that he will definitely get married.

Bigg Boss 13 contestant Devoleena Bhattacharjee also asked Sidharth about marriage. The actor replied, “Nahi yaar Devoleena, abhi tak koi shaadi ke liye nahi mili. Tere nazar main koi hai toh bata mereko.” Speaking about his grey shorts, Sidharth also went on to reveal that he handed over his grey shorts to Sana (Shehnaaz Gill). The Bigg Boss 13 winner also shared with his fans during the live chat that his best moment in Bigg Boss was while lifting the trophy.