Bigg Boss 13 winner Sidharth Shukla reveals he doesn’t watch Shehnaaz Gill’s Mujhse Shaadi Karoge

MUMBAI: Shehnaaz Gill and Sidharth Shukla were seen as participants in Bigg Boss 13. Their adorable camaraderie was one of the major highlights of the show. Their cute bonding kept the audience hooked to the TV screens. Fans fondly called them SidNaaz.

After Bigg Boss 13 ended, Shehnaaz got busy with her show Mujhse Shaadi Karoge where she is trying to find a life partner. However, it is difficult for her as she is not yet forgotten, Sidharth. In the previous episode, we saw her facing to the camera and saying that she wants a long hug from some outside the house and everyone jumped to the conclusion and said that it is Sidharth. But now it is evident that it was one sided love after she confessed that she is in love with him and Sidharth is not on the same page as her.

Well, in a recent interview with TOI, Sidharth said, “I am in touch with her, she is the only person I met after the show. But, to be honest, I am not following her show.”

When he was asked about his equation with Asim Riaz and Rashami Desai who had the maximum fights with them, he replied, “When I sit back and think now, I laugh at those fights. My bond with Rashami and Asim is much cooler now, I hope (smiles). Whenever I meet either of them, I am sure we will have the same bond that we had towards the end of the show. I am somebody who likes to move forward and I like to have a very cordial and peaceful relationship with everybody around me. Now when everything is fine, whenever we meet, we will definitely have fun.”