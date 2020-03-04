Bigg Boss 13 winner Sidharth Shukla reveals his celebrity crush, annoying habit and much more

MUMBAI: Sidharth Shukla is currently in a happy space. He recently became the winner of Bigg Boss 13. During his stint in the reality show, he made headlines not just for his bonding with fellow contestants but also for his fights and issues with housemates. However, his loyal fans loved him for showcasing his real avatar. Post the show, his fan following has escalated.

Now, in a recent interview with SpotboyE, Sidharth spilled the beans on his favourite actress, his go-to celeb, and other fun questions. When asked about his celebrity crush, Sidharth took Deepika Padukone’s name. On one annoying habit that he has, Sidharth revealed that it is scratching his hair while talking to someone.

Sidharth was also asked by the portal about a celeb who he can call at any time of the day. He replied, “I think I call up my mom at any time of the day, and she is quite a celebrity herself.” Adorable! Isn’t it?

On the work front, Sidharth made his acting debut with a lead role in the tele serial, Babul Ka Aangann Chootey Na and since then there has been no looking back. He went on to act in serials like Jaane Pehchaane Se Ye Ajnabbi, Love U Zindagi, Balika Vadhu, Dil se Dil Tak, among others. He also acted in the film, Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania.