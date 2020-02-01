Bigg Boss 13: Yuvika Chaudhary appreciates Arti Singh’s performance

MUMBAI: It seems Bigg Boss 13’s Arti Singh is winning everyone’s heart!

Celebrities like Bipasha Basu, Karan Singh Grover, Krushna Abhishek, among others are already rooting for her. Now, the latest celeb to appreciate her is none other than Arti’s close friend and former Bigg Boss contestant, Yuvika Chaudhary.

Yuvika, wife of Prince Narula, who has won the reality show, was all praises for Arti as she said that Arti is the same girl in the house as she is outside. Arti and Yuvika have been friends for many years and Yuvika says that Arti is not playing the game with politics but from her heart, and that Arti is just being herself in the game.

Yuvika further said that if people think Arti is confused, then being nice and dignified might be mistaken as confused but she has won many hearts. Moving on, Yuvika says that prior to entering the house, Arti Singh was very nervous and called her for tips before going inside the BB house.

What do you think about Arti Singh’s performance in Bigg Boss 13? Share your thoughts in the comment section below and stay tuned to this space for more updates.

Credits: Times Of India