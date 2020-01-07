Bigg Boss 13:Gauahar Khan lashes out at Madhurima Tuli

MUMBAI: The Bigg Boss house is filled with aggression and fights. After Sidharth Shulka and Asim Riaz engaging in violent behaviour, now, Madhurima Tuli has been seen hitting her ex-boyfriend Vishal Aditya Singh. They had dated each other for a while. The duo is often seen showing their love and hate relationship inside the house.

Of course, netizens have taken to social media to post their reactions on the violence. Madhurima was trolled for her actions against the actor. Later, Vishal was seen instigating Madhurima following which she was seen hitting him with her chhapal.

Known for her daily Bigg Boss review, ex-contestant Gauahar Khan took to Twitter and slammed Madhurima for her behavior on the show. She wrote in her tweet Madhurima, 'Language , Actions!!! No girl should behave like this ! Sad !'

Have a look.

Madhurima ! Language , Actions !!! No girl should behave like this ! Sad ! — Gauahar Khan (@GAUAHAR_KHAN) January 6, 2020

