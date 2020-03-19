Bigg Boss 13's Arti Singh misses her dad; shares a video of her father

MUMBAI: Arti Singh who was one of the finalists of the show Bigg Boss 13, has gained a lot of popularity and fan following post the show. The actress was one of the few contestants who played the game individually without any support.

She may not have won the trophy, but a lot of actors like Karan Singh Grover and Samir Soni were her support system throughout the show apart from her brother Krushna Abhishek.

Recently, the actress took to social media to share a short video of her late father dancing in one of her cousin’s wedding. Arti got emotional and shared that she misses him. On the post, Arti wrote: ‘My daddy dancing at cousins wedding . Mis u daddy ..found this video ... love u always.’ The actress also tagged Krushna and Kashmera in the post.

Arti Singh is an emotional person and often gets emotional when it comes to her family. Even during her time in Bigg Boss house the actress’ soft and emotional side came through and touched her fans and followers.

(SOURCE : TIME OF INDIA)