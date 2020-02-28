Bigg Boss 13's Asim Riaz dedicates his 'Sultani Akhada Medal' to these people

MUMBAI: Asim Riaz is making headlines for all the right reasons. He participated in Bigg Boss 13 and won the first runner-up position. With his stint in the reality show, his fan following has increased.

He may have not picked up the trophy, he managed to win hearts. With this impeccable achievement, Asim dedicated his Bigg Boss- Sultani Akhada medal to Sangeeta Bhatia and Toabh as a milestone in his career. At this prestigious moment, Asim has a heartfelt message for Sangeeta and the team who he considers as the backbone of his successes.

He said, “This medal belongs to you, my Modelling assignments, and my Career belongs to you. The team has worked really hard to sculpt me into what I am today. Toabh has recognized me better than I could and always encouraged me to go that extra mile. I am really thankful to you for everything.”

Asim calls Sangeeta his “Maa” as she has been the one who groomed him into a prolific model as well as a phenomenal actor. She has been the reason behind all his career achievements as well as his growth in life. Asim’s performance in Bigg Boss 13 was spectacular, he righteously deserves the medal.

While the world sees the glamour behind the fashion and entertainment industry, what they don’t get to see is the army of people who make models and celebrities look topnotch. Spearheading the process of giving talent the right direction is the entrepreneurial couple, Toaney and Sangeeta Bhatia of India’s premier talent management agency, Toabh.

Coming back to Asim Riaz, he is now gearing up for his upcoming projects one of which is a music video with Bollywood diva Jacqueline Fernandez.