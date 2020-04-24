Bigg Boss 13's Hindustani Bhau says Salman Khan is a darling

MUMBAI: Bigg Boss 13 is one of the most popular reality TV shows. It has been the most successful season. The show received a lot of publicity and had managed to get record-breaking TRPs this season. This season was a bit different from the previous seasons as well and also was the longest season. The contestants of this season made this one very interesting for the viewers.

This season also had the most number of wild cards entries and Hindustani Bhau aka Vikas Fhatak was one of those amazing wild-cards. Vikas Fhatak is an Indian Youtuber and he uses the name Hindustani Bhau for his YouTube videos. Hindustani Bhau is known for using foul language in the videos he makes but the best thing about him is his nature.

He had been in the Bigg Boss house and we got to see a completely different man from what he is on Youtube. He did not use a single unwanted word in the house and was one of the most well-behaved contestants. While he got evicted soon, during his stay, he did entertain us all. Hindustani Bhau got into a live chat recently and revealed a lot of things from Bigg Boss 13, Salman Khan, and his journey.

Hindustani Bhau spoke about how he spent his time in the Bigg Boss house. He said, "I had seen the episodes of the show before entering the house and used to think why they keep fighting unnecessarily over food. When I entered the show, it was weekend and during weekends we are given food. That food lasts for two days. Even the next day I got tea as the housemates respected as they knew Hindustani Bhau who made videos."

He continued "This went on for a few days and later after a few days it was me who had said why they fight unnecessarily over food was the one who stood with a bowl in my hand and asked for food. Sometimes food is less and sometimes people tend to eat more and hence there is no food left for some. This is the reason why people fight in that house. I am a non-vegetarian and inside I used to get only veg food and hence I was frustrated. "

Vikas Fhatak also spoke about the host of the show Salman Khan. He said," Salman Khan is a darling. Just like I love Sanjay Dutt, I even love Salman Khan now. During weekends, everyone else used to be tensed but it was me who was always happy as Salman Khan used to joke with me. He used give me some funny tasks and was always cheerful with me. He always called me as 'Bhau' and never disrespected me. He gave me a lot of respect and I miss him now."

