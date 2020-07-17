Bigg Boss 13's Koena Mitra files an FIR against an imposter running a fake account under her name

MUMBAI: Bigg Boss 13 house, filed a police complaint against an imposter who's running an Instagram account under her name. And now the actress who is highly disappointed with this act shares what annoyed her to take this extreme step. In multiple tweets, while responding to a user who tried to convince Koena that it was a fan page, the lady went ballistic. Koena angrily reverted that the said accounts are just trying to defame me and went on to reveal with screen shots that Porn videos were being uploaded under her name.

Koena tweeted, "You think it's a fan club? You mean Fans can upload shady pics and videos in my name?

These accounts are just trying to defame me. Check their mail/ account details, Bio etc. If this isn't crime then what is?. In another Tweet she went on revealing, "Both objectionable. First of all It's not a fan club. Not a FC page. Who's sahil and sana khan? They are running a YouTube channel as well where they upload porn stuff. Read their bio before commenting".

After filing the complaint, Koena spoke to Times Of India and opened up on how she discovered the imposter "Since December, I was getting a lot of requests from my followers on Twitter to join Instagram but I was not up for it. But then last month, I thought of opening it since the lockdown is going on and everyone is free and active on social media. But then I found out there is already a fake account which is being run in my name which has more than 36.4k followers."

She also went on to reveal, "So then I thought of opening an account and later reporting about the same. But then I found out that the person reported my account after reading my tweet or maybe after finding out that I am on Instagram. And Instagram did not even care to verify who is fake or who is original. I then filed a cyber crime complaint against that person who had also mentioned his e-mail id. I want the police to take strict action against the same and also want them to check whether he is fooling people under my name."

