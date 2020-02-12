Bigg Boss 13's Madhurima Tuli opens up about her current status with Vishal Aditya Singh

MUMBAI: Madhurima Tuli, who is one of the most popular television actresses, was recently seen in the reality TV series, Bigg Boss 13.

Known for TV soaps like Chandrakanta — Ek Mayavi Prem Gaatha and Savitri Devi College & Hospital, she had entered Bigg Boss 13 as a wild card contestant. Later, she got evicted. After a violent fight with her ex Vishal Aditya Singh and low score on the list, she was evicted from the house. Vishal, too, later got evicted. During one of Bigg Boss 13’s Weekend Ka Vaar episode, Vishal confessed that he would meet Madhurima. Now, in an interview, after enjoying a lavish vacay, Madhurima opens up about Vishal meeting her post-eviction and revealed that she didn’t even receive a phone call from him.

In an interview with India Forums, when asked about if Vishal met her, Madhurima answered and cleared out everything on the same. Madhurima said to the portal, “No, he said that he will meet me but I didn’t receive any phone from him.”

The actress further mentioned that she does not know about Vishal meeting her in life, but shared that she is not even expecting anything like that. She went on to share that she thinks the fight and everything after that in the Bigg Boss 13 house was closure for both and added that they both have moved on in each other’s life.

