Bigg Boss 13's Madhurima Tuli on Vishal Aditya Singh: We were in love, we are in love

MUMBAI: Madhurima Tuli, who is one of the most popular television actresses, was recently seen in the reality TV series, Bigg Boss 13. Known for TV soaps like Chandrakanta — Ek Mayavi Prem Gaatha and Savitri Devi College & Hospital, she had entered Bigg Boss 13 as a wild card contestant. Later, she got evicted. After a violent fight with her ex Vishal Aditya Singh, she was evicted from the house. Vishal, too, later got evicted. Now, the actress has spoken about her current equation with Vishal.

Madhurima is doing a show with Vishal Aditya Singh called Salaam-E-Ishq. So what makes her do this show with him after the violent encounter in BB house? The actress told SpotboyE.com, “In the finale of Bigg Boss 13, we had a performance together and everyone loved it. So I don't want to be tagged as just the violent girl. I want to be known for my work. It's just not the fights that we've had; we have given good work, shared chemistry on screen as well. So I thought let me do this because it's Salaam E Ishq, celebration of love.”

In an earlier interview with the portal, Arti Singh had said that she feels Madhurima and Vishal still love each other. Reacting to this question, the actress said, “Definitely, we were in love, we are in love that's why we have stretched it this far. I think everybody has problems in their relationships, it's just that ours became much more on the face. And we are very real and honest. So that's how it came across. But, we don't want to make a fool of ourselves now. So we are just taking one step at a time. We don't want to conclude on anything. Let's see how it goes. If it gets out the worst in us, then I think we are not meant to be together.”

What do you think about Madhurima and Vishal’s equation? And are you excited to watch them in Salaam E Ishq? Hit the comment section below.