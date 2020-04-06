Is Bigg Boss 13's Rashami Desai ready to work with Sidharth Shukla in a music video? Find out

MUMBAI: Sidharth Shukla and Rashami Desai are two popular actors in telly world. The two were seen opposite each other in the serial Dil Se Dil Tak. They were last seen as competitors in reality show Bigg Boss 13.

The two, who were rumoured to be in a relationship, grabbed eyeballs for their friendship, enmity and some delightful nok-jhok in Bigg Boss 13. Post the reality show, Sidharth collaborated with Bigg Boss 13 fame Shehnaaz Gill for a romantic music single called Bhula Dunga. It had hit the internet and has been loved by one and all. However, a section of fans were quick to demand a music video, featuring Rashami Desai and Sidharth Shukla, especially after their sizzling chemistry during a dance performance.

Now, Rashami Desai, in a conversation with Zoom, has opened up on the possibilities of working with Sidharth. She said, "Unka toh musical debut ho chuka hai. Mera bhi Bigg Boss mei unhone kardia thaa Udi Udi song ke saath. I think when it comes to work, we are very professional. Work-wise, we do not have any issue."