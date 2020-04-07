Bigg Boss 13's Shefali Bagga shares her dance video; says 'Aag Hi Laga Deti Main'; watch

MUMBAI: Bigg Boss 13 is over, but the contestants continue to make headlines for different reasons. The latest report revolves around Shefali Bagga.

The Bigg Boss 13 contestant is busy pampering herself and making some cool TikTok videos during the quarantine period. In her latest Instagram post where she posted a video of her dancing on a Punjabi number, where she claimed she would have set the dance on fire if she would have practiced for five more minutes. This video of Shefali got thumbs up from fellow BB13 housemates Vikas Gupta and Shefali Jariwala. The video has already garnered two lac plus views.

Shefali is in a magenta suit dancing on the song Illegal Weapon, on an open terrace probably in her hometown. In her caption, which she penned in the Punjabi language, she mentioned trying her hand at dancing though not like a professional, but this is a little effort from her. She also asked her followers to watch the video, as it was fun shooting for it during the quarantine period. Along with her Instagram account she floored her followers on the Twitter platform as well.

She wrote, “Lo ji hun meri video vekho te dasso changi ya bohot vadia nachna mennu professionally aunda ni par koshish kitti aa. 5 min seekh k e kitta mai , thoda jeha or sikh leti ta agg hi la deni c mai Mennu te boht maza aya tussi dasso? #quarantine ichh tym ta kattna pauga na”

Take a look.