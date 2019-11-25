Bigg Boss 13's Shehnaaz Gill's brother reacts to her friendship with Sidharth Shukla

MUMBAI: Bigg Boss 13 has been in the news since its launch. Whether it is for the animosity between Sidharth Shukla and Rashami Desai or the fights between Sid and Asim Riaz, the show has the audience hooked.



Sid has bonded really well with Shehnaaz Gill, and we wonder who Shehnaaz is really close to: Sidharth or Paras Chhabra. In an exclusive chat with Pinkvilla, Shehbaz, Shehnaaz’s brother, spoke on what he thinks of Sidharth and Shehnaaz's camaraderie.



On Shehnaaz being considered 'fake' on the show, he defended her saying, ‘Shehnaaz is an entertainer. She is her real self inside. She is not pretending to be something else inside. Koi bache jaise behave nahi kar rahi hai woh.’ Clarifying that Shehnaaz is actually bonding with Sidharth and is with Paras for the game, her brother said, ‘She is with Paras for the sake of the game but with Sidharth, it is a friendship for her. She is asking everything to Sidharth before taking any decision. Shehnaaz shares a great bond with Sidharth. There is nothing like that with Paras.’



Reacting on Himanshi and Shehnaaz's fight, he concluded, ‘When there are two swords in a house, it will collide. But still, Shehnaaz has handled it well. Initially, she cried as a reaction but please understand, she is very naive. Shehnaaz even extended an olive branch inside, which for us is a huge thing. We are very proud of Shehnaaz.’



Well, the Salman Khan-hosted show requires participants to take up and win tasks, give up the luxuries of life, and stay in a house built especially for the show, for a few weeks. We wonder who will manage to take home the coveted trophy. What do you think?



Credits: Pinkvilla