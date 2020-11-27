Bigg Boss 13's winner Sidharth Shukla goes speechless over Shehnaaz Gill flaunting her charm; their latest MV 'Shona Shona' trends on Number 1 

MUMBAI: Bigg Boss 13 contestants Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaaz Gill are trending and how! Yeah, we know that they are always in news, all thanks to their humongous fan clubs, but this time, they are trending for their recently released song, 'Shona Shona'.

The duo unveiled their second song 'Shona Shona', which gained immense love and appreciation from their fans.

Not only that, the Tony Kakkar single has gained the no.1 position. Now, that's an achievement, right? As a 'thank you note' to their million fans, Shehnaaz shared a small clip on her Instagram Reels, wherein she is seen showcasing her 'nakhre' and 'adayein', which further leaves her co-star Sid completely tongue-tied.



In the video, Sid is posing (presumably) for a photo. However, Gill pushes him aside and sizzles in the shimmery dress. Sharing the video, she wrote, "Thank you for amazing response on #shonaShona we are trending no.1 worldwide make your reels now & get tagged by us", whereas the Dil Se Dil Tak actor also shared the same video and wrote, "Thank you for the amazing response on #ShonaShona... we are trending at number 1 worldwide. Make your reels now".

Seeing them together in the video, a fan wrote, "Haayeeee nazar naa lagey", while another one wrote, "u both are the cutest couple on earth..And u look so hot Shehnaz".



Speaking about 'Shona Shona', Sidharth says, “I have been blessed to have had a lot of projects coming my way but yes I have been selective. When Shona Shona came to me, I loved the song…its fun, its peppy and its different from what I have already done before. Its been shot in Punjab and the entire experience of being part of this one was truly wonderful.”.

