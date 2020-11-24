Bigg Boss 14: Abhinav Shukla along with Aly Goni break the rule but gets saved from Kavita Kaushik's punishment 

MUMBAI: A new day in Bigg Boss house starts with a new controversy. Aly Goni and Kavita Kaushik are the newest enemies of the house. The duo has been at loggerheads for many days now.

Aly is trying his best to give a hard time to Kavita Kaushik as she is the current captain of the house. While Kavita also avenged Aly by nominating him.

In the latest episode, the viewers will see how Aly and Abhinav Shukla stealing something from the locker which was supposed to be the Bigg Boss property. The duo did this under the captaincy of Kavita and Bigg Boss brought this to everyone's notice.

Bigg Boss announces punishment and asks the captain to take away a valuable thing from the offenders.

Kavita discusses this with Nikki Tamboli and she got a golden chance to avenge Aly.

The captain takes away Aly's razor and puts it in the trash can.

Well, amid all this, Abhinav who was equally a part of this plan got saved. It seems Aly became the major highlight of this which helped him get away with this mistake.

It will be interesting to see after punishing Aly, will Abhinav too face the punishment or not.

