Bigg Boss 14: Ali Goni and sister Ilham mocks Eijaz Khan; calls him 'Eijaz Chacha'

MUMBAI: Bigg Boss house and the controversies surrounding it never fail to surprise us. We often see contestants taking a jibe at each other inside the house, its the first time that we are witnessing a change in equation outside too. Aly Goni, who was seen sharing a bond with Eijaz Khan during his stay inside Bigg Boss 14, seems to be unhappy with the actor now. Aly in his recent tweet showed his disappointment towards Eijaz Khan's statement against Rubina Dilaik and Abhinav Shukla.

In a recent episode, during his conversation with Manu Punjabi about choosing a captain, Khan was seen saying he doesn't feel Rubina and Abhinav deserve to be captains. After which Aly took to Twitter to write, "Hahahah now eijaz chacha thinks Rubina and Abhinav don’t deserve to stay in biggboss.. Wahh yaar do din pehle tak wohi best friends the Kay insaan ho bhai tum I swear".

Not only Aly Goni but his sister Ilham was also seen taking a jibe at Eijaz Khan. She tweeted, "Arshi please don’t get so close and touchy with eijaz, he doesn’t like it. Oh sorry it was eijaz holding her hand and hugging her again and again. My bad #ReuniteAlyNJas @jasminbhasin @BiggBoss @ColorsTV @EndemolShineIND @VootSelect @AlyGoni"

In her another tweet, she mentioned, "Eijaz dusro ko jazbaat, rishte, bharosa aur dosti sikhaate sikhaate Khud Bhool gaya. Vo sach tha yaa ye sach hai. Jahan palda bhaari laga vahan ki aur ho jaao. Aaj toh chacha bhi challenger lag rahe the. #ReuniteAlyNJas @AlyGoni @BiggBoss @ColorsTV @EndemolShineIND @OrmaxMedia"

Eijaz, in one of the episodes, opened about his dark secret of being molested in his childhood which has left him in the discomfort of other people touching him. Also, in yesterday's episode, we saw Eijaz playing with Arshi Khan and Manu Punjabi for the captaincy task and made Manu captain of the house.

Meanwhile, Aly Goni who got eliminated from the house last week will be making a re-entry in the house. It will interesting to see how dynamics between Aly and Eijaz will change this time after his entry.

It's time for the fans to gear up for really interesting upcoming episodes of the show.

