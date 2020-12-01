Bigg Boss 14: Aly Goni is actively caught clearing all the speculations regarding his relationship with Jasmin Bhasin AFFIRMATIVELY, Read to know

MUMBAI: Just before TV actor Aly Goni entered the Bigg Boss 14 house, there were rumours of him dating housemate Jasmin Bhasin.

However, the two as well as their close ones remained in denial over it. Several news reports also stated the two TV actors being just good friends.

But guess what! The cat is finally out of the box. And Aly Goni is himself responsible for it. A social media fan club of Jasmin and Aly dropped a video clip, carrying Aly’s confession. The video has Jasmin entering the bedroom and flirtatiously asking Aly about his naughty antics in the house, as she approaches him, to which Aly replies that the world knows that she is his sweetheart. The immediate reaction to this has Jasmin totally blushing and walking away from him, while he continues to give her a romantic stare. He is heard saying in the video, “Dunya ko pata chal gaya ab tu meri hai!”.



This confession of the actor has got their fans excited.

Viewers had witnessed the moment when Aly’s entry in the house had got Jasmin all filled with mixed feelings.

Meanwhile, Subuhii Joshii was also said to be in a relationship with Aly, but as per latest reports, the actress shared of leaving it to Aly if he wants to call her, his ex or best friend, as she feels there is nothing to hide. She said, “I won’t deny that I know Aly really well, but I’d leave it to him whether he wants to call me his ‘ex’ or ‘best friend’.”.

Credit: SpotboyE