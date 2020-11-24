Bigg Boss 14:  Aly Goni gets punished post the fight with Kavita!

MUMBAI: Kavita and Aly are two very strong contestants of the house and have been at loggerheads for quite some time. This all started when Kavita alleged Ali that he as a group which includes Jasmine, Abhinav and Rubina from there excel rated the fight of Aly and Kavita.

In this week nominations also, one will see how Kavita saved Ejaz and nominated Aly considering their cold war.

Now as per media reports Aly and Kavita has a major showdown where the two began to fight with each other owing to Aly getting punished by Bigg Boss.

Kavita put allegations on Aly telling him that he stole the Appy Fizz and told him to keep his personal item in the box which leads into a major fight and in anger Aly kicked the box and Kavita got injured.

Owing to this incident, Bigg Boss punished Aly and nominated him for another week and also gave him a warning.

As we all know one of the most important rules of Big Boss is that there is no place for violence and if that happens either the housemate is punished or will be eliminated from the show.

Well, seems like the fight between Aly and Kavita is not going to settle down, anytime soon.

( ALSO READ: Shocking! Kavita saves Eijaz and nominates Aly Goni in BB14)