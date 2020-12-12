Bigg Boss 14: Aly Goni gives Arshi Khan Gidar's tag; the latter refuses to accept

MUMBAI: The Weekend Ka Vaar is going to be super fun in Bigg Boss 14 house. The show has already witnessed lots of dramas after the challengers entered the house.

In tonight's episode, the viewers will see how the housemates are asked to give certain tags to each one of them.

As Rubina Dilaik announced one name after the other, Arshi Khan's name came and she tagged her as Gidar.

Aly Goni agreed to Rubina, however, this irked Arshi and she refused to accept the tag.

Arshi and Aly indulged in a major argument. Aly tells Arshi that she has got no choice but to accept it and doesn't want to argue further.

Aly also tells her that she can talk to Bigg Boss about it and end the matter here.

Furthermore, Arshi gets ready to accept the tag of a Snake and tells that if someone pokes her, she is going to bite.

A lot of drama is set to take place in tonight's episode of Weekend Ka Vaar.

