Bigg Boss 14: Aly Goni plans for his friend’s wedding in the Bigg Boss house

MUMBAI: Aly Goni entered the show as one of the four wild card contestants and turned the dynamics of the house and made the game even more interesting.

Aly since day one has marked his presence in the house and in the minds of the audiences and he is playing the game exceptionally well.

Now we came across a video where the actor is seen talking about marriage plans for his friend, where Shradul tells that he will host the sangeet function.

( ALSO READ : Aly Goni gets a special power, punishes Kavita Kaushik for THIS reason )

When Pavitra tells that she will also attend the wedding Shradul tells that she shouldn’t as then if the groom sees such a beautiful girl, he might break the marriage, to which Pavitra says nothing like that will happen.



Pavitra also says that she is more than happy to attend the wedding of Rahul Vaidya. Well apart from the fights it's good to see the contestants talk about the positive things of life and for a change, no fights and only peaceful talks are happening.

Well, today once again Aly will change the dynamics of the house where he will convince Jasmin to play for Rahul Vaidya and go against Rubina.

For more news and updates from the world of television and Bollywood, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

( ALSO READ: Bigg Boss 14: Aly Goni's sister Ilham urges netizen to not abuse brother Aly Goni after they troll him for nominating her )

( VIDEO CREDIT: YOUTUBE, VOOT, COLORS, VIRAL TELEVISION)