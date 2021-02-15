Bigg Boss 14: Aly Goni wants Jasmin instead of Rakhi in the finale

MUMBAI: Bigg Boss 14 is currently one of the most popular shows. In another week, viewers will witness the grand finale of the Salman Khan-hosted reality show. The finale is scheduled for February 21 and at present, five contestants are in the race to win the trophy.

Rubina Dilaik, Rahul Vaidya, Aly Goni, Nikki Tamboli, and Rakhi Sawant are battling it out to be the winner of the show. In just a few hours, a new episode of the show will air and will entertain the viewers. And before that, the makers of the show have shared a new promo. By the look of the promo, it seems that the housemates are in for some fun. The housemates will interact with the radio jockey and answer a few questions.

In one of the promos, the RJ asked Aly Goni, "agar finale me Jasmin hoti, to inme se kaun nahi hota?" (If Jasmin would have been in the finale, then who amongst the remaining would not be here) To this, Aly takes Rakhi Sawant's name. Angry Rakhi replies to Aly's answer and says, "Wow, I like it, main Rakhi ko nahi dekhna chahta." Aly, who walks out from there, says 'agar mere haath mein hota to aap nahi hote."

For the uninitiated, in the last episode, Rakhi sacrificed Rs 14 lakh from the prize money and made a place for herself in the finale. Due to the same, Rakhi had gotten into a verbal spat with Aly and Rahul Vaidya, who were of the opinion that the actress shouldn't sacrifice the amount as everyone has a right over it.

