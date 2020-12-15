Bigg Boss 14: Aly Goni warns Abhinav and Rubina about this Bigg Boss contestant!

MUMBAI: Bigg Boss is becoming interesting as now, the challengers and the present contestants are playing the game and are pitted against each other.

Aly and Nikki, who were evicted, are back in the house and have begun to play the game. Nikki is seen targeting the challengers, while Aly is with Jasmin, Abhinav, and Rubina.

In the upcoming episode, Bigg Boss will be giving the housemates a task where Nikki will be targeted by Rakhi, Kashmera, and Arshi.

On the other hand, Kashmera will hurt and push Nikki in the task. Nikki will say this not fair. She will also cry and tell Bigg Boss about this injustice.

Rubina and Abhinav will suddenly be seen supporting and consoling Nikki, and it seems like there is a new bond is being built there.

On seeing this Aly comes to Abhinav and Rubina and tells them that they shouldn’t trust Nikki.

The actor also tells them that now, she is acting as your friend, but in no time, she can flip.

Well, there is no doubt that Nikki is a very strong contestant of the house, and her eviction had shocked many.

It will be interesting to see this trio of Nikki, Abhinav, and Rubina bonding, considering their past experiences.

