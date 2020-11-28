Bigg Boss 14: Aly Goni's mother went EMOTIONAL post-witnessing brother's drastic face-off against Kavita Kaushik inside the house, reveals Aly's sister Ilham

MUMBAI: Bigg Boss 14 contestants Kavita Kaushik and Aly Goni got into an ugly fight recently. The two were having a verbal argument after Kavita picked up his trimmer to throw it in the bin for breaking the house rules.

The task was assigned by Bigg Boss himself.

While it was a verbal spat earlier, right after Kavita said, “Main teri baap hoon!”, Aly went into a rage and was seen toppling chairs and other Bigg Boss properties.

In his rage, he was also seen pushing a trash can, making it topple over in a way that it hit Kavita Kaushik.

On being injured, she asked the Bigg Boss to evict him right away.

However, we saw Aly getting aggressive and later, all teary for the comment.

Now, Aly's sister Ilham Goni revealed in a recent interview that how this whole fight disturbed his family, especially her mother.

Ilham revealed, "My mother got really emotional and was feeling really upset about it. I especially went there to make her understand that don't worry it is a game show. She was worried that he is short-tempered and she knew it would come out if somebody would rub him in a wrong way and that's what happened. It's both ways, there is always action to the reaction and everybody should understand that. We should see both sides and not give judgements which are one-sided. Kavita provokes him and we could see that in episodes. She is doing something that could trigger him to that level as she now knows that he is short-tempered. And that's what happened for which he got punished also. I didn't like it but what can we do? It's a game show.".

Ask her if his family suggested that he play and stay in the house in a certain way? Ilham says, "There was nothing we suggested as he was clear that it is just a game show and he will get to understand people only after he gets in. We cannot tell him what to do and what not to do. But yes one thing that my mother and all of us were telling him to control his anger and try not to get involved in such things where people will provoke you to the level that they will try to use your weakness. I am thankful to Jasmin she is there and supporting him. She is trying to tell him that please keep calm.".

Meanwhile, Kavita Kaushik's husband Ronnit Biswas expressed in one of his interviews that how much he was hurt with all this. "I had seen the promo first, the day before yesterday and I was very disturbed. But once I saw the way Kavita was putting up to it and how she was behaving, I felt extremely proud of her.”, he said.

Further slamming Aly, he said, “We all saw how aggressive he was getting, if a man is so aggressive with a woman then we can understand that there is certainly something wrong with his mind. Because of people like him, other men who are good towards women also get bashed.”.

Credit: SpotboyE