Bigg Boss 14: Aly tells Jasmine that if she loves him she will stay in the show and come out as a winner, the two have an emotional breakdown before evictions!

MUMBAI: Aly Goni has entered BB14 as the fourth wild-card contestant and the audiences are quite excited to watch him in the show.

Now with his entry, Bigg Boss mentioned that as he has come here for Jasmin, whatever moves and discussions she will make in the house, she will have to ask Aly and then do it.

Aly and Jasmine are the best of friends outside the BB house. There is speculation that the two might be dating each other, but there is no confirmation about the same.

Now during a task Jasmine and Aly lost and Bigg Boss told them they have to decide between themselves who would get evicted and who would get nominated, hearing this the two break down.

Aly tells Jasmine that he has full faith in her that she will win this show and she should be in the show, and he will be very hurt if she gets evicted.

On the other hand, Jasmine tells Aly that she doesn’t want to play the game without him and he should win the show.

At the end Aly tells her that if you love me you will stay in the show and the two hug each other and break down.

Well, this show is such where relationships and friendships get tested and how you overcome and make a decision it all depends on that.

Oh no! Aly Goni starts to bleed as Jasmin's prank backfires


