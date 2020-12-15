Bigg Boss 14: Arshi and Rubina get into a heated argument; Rubina is termed a biased sanchalak

MUMBAI: Bigg Boss will give the first-ever captaincy task of the second phase of the show to the present contestants and challengers.

In the task, Nikki (present) will be pitted against the challengers Kashmera, Rakhi, and Arshi, while Rubina will be the sanchalak (decider) of this task.

During the task, things go bad between Kashmera and Nikki, and that’s when Rubina come and tells Kashmera to play the game well and starts screaming at her.

When Kashmera and Arshi try to make Rubina understand, she says that Nikki reacted like this as they all cornered her.

Arshi says that Nikki removed her duck suit first and Rubina shouldn’t teach her what to do, to which the actress says someone needs to tell her what to do.

Arshi also calls Rubina the worst woman she has ever met and the worst sanchalak.

On the other hand, Rubina tells Arshi to not misbehave and talk rubbish. She tells her that she has a strategy of cornering people, but this time, it won't work with her.

Well, it seems like things are not good between the challengers and Rubina.

