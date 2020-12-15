Bigg Boss 14: Arshi Khan, Rakhi Sawant, Kashmera Shah target Nikki in the captaincy task

MUMBAI: A new day in the Bigg Boss 14 house starts with a new dhamaka as Bigg Boss announces the captaincy task.

The task will include the contestants competing against each other for winning. Bigg Boss announces the contestants who will be a part of the task.

Arshi Khan, Kashmera Shah, Nikki Tamboli and Rakhi Sawant compete against each other. Bigg Boss announces Rubina Dilaik as the sanchalak of the task.

ALSO READ: Bigg Boss 14, 14th December 2020, Written Update: Vikas thrown out of the show because of Arshi

We all know how Arshi, Kashmera and Rakhi hate Nikki and decides to target her. Nikki who is well-aware of their tactics doesn't give up and give them a tough competition.

However, during the task, Kashmera and Arshi corner Nikki and she drops her prop.

While Kashmera, Arshi and Rakhi think that Nikki is disqualified, Rubina back Nikki and lashes out at the other three for cornering Nikki. Rubina yells at them for breaking the rules.

Well, Rubina seems to be fair with her judgement, it will be interesting to what Bigg Boss decides.

Stay tuned to Tellychakkar for all the latest updates.

ALSO READ: Bigg Boss 14: The season of filling up the house