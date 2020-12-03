Bigg Boss 14: Arshi Khan thinks that Nikki Tamboli resembles this contestant from her season!

MUMBAI: Bigg Boss 14 will soon see the finale week, after which only 4 contestants from the present season will be going into the second phase of the show.

Now, Eijaz Khan and Abhinav Shukla have become finalists. Two more contestants will be joining them.

The show is just three days away from the finale, and on that day, we will have the challengers entering the house.

The mastermind of the show Vikas Gupta will be coming along with his troop of challengers, who are ex-contestants of the show.

Kashmera Shah (Season 1), Rahul Mahajan (Season 2), Arshi Khan (Season 11), Manu Punjabi (Season 10), and Rakhi Sawant (Season 1) will be entering the show and playing along with the contestants as challengers.

Team TellyChakkar got in touch with Arshi Khan before she entered the Bigg Boss house and asked her how she feels about joining the show.

Arshi replied saying that she is super excited to go into the house and she can see the excitement among fans. She promised to make the show entertaining.

She further said that she likes Nikki Tamboli’s game and the way she talks. She believes that she is adding spice to the show.

We told her that fans feel Nikki reminds them of Arshi Khan. But the actress said that she is not like her but like Akash Dadlani of her season, who was crazy on the show.

Well, it will be interesting to see the challengers playing along with the current set of contestants.

