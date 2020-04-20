News

Bigg Boss 14: Auditions for commoners to start from may?

Read on to know the latest update on Bigg Boss 14.

MUMBAI: Bigg Boss is one of the most popular reality shows. After season 13, now fans are waiting for the upcoming season.

Season 13 had broken a lot of records and began with a totally new and different concept. The show had two finales and the house was set in Mumbai this year. This season also had the most number of wild card entries and was the longest season yet.  

However, only the celebrities were in the house and there were no civilians. Sidharth Shukla was declared as the winner of this grand season while Asim Riaz emerged as the runner-up.  

With Bigg Boss 13 being so popular, the hype for Bigg Boss 14 is real. As per reports, Bigg Boss 14 will once again be open for common citizens. The auditions for the show are speculated to begin from May 2020.  This season the house will be transformed into a jungle and there will be only four-five commoners while the rest will be celebrities. There are reports doing rounds on the internet about Bigg Boss 14.  

