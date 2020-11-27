Bigg Boss 14: BB 1 contestant Kashmera Shah to enter and stay in the BB 14 house for a few weeks while cheering for her favourite contestant of this season 

MUMBAI: Kashmera Shah, who was a contestant in the very first season of the controversial reality show Bigg Boss, will be seen on the show once again!

You may recall Kashmera for entering into the show's previous season (Bigg Boss 13), in order to support her sister-in-law Arti Singh, who was a contestant on the show back then.

Now, we hear the actress will be seen supporting one of the contestants in Bigg Boss 14. Kashmera will stay in the house with other celebrities who will enter as the supporters and contestants inside.

A source close informs, "Kashmera is very excited to enter the house and support her favourite contestant. They will be participating in all the tasks as they did in the previous season, and will enter the show next week.".

Although the name of the contestant had not been revealed to us, it could be Rahul Vaidya as we often see Kashmera supporting him on her social media account. We will soon reveal the names of other celebrities who will enter the house along with Kashmera to support their favourite ones in the game.

It will be interesting to see celebrities entering the house and supporting their favourite contestants. While dynamics inside the house are constantly changing, Kashmera Shah and other celebs’ entry will definitely make things more interesting.

We are excited to know who Kashmera will be supporting!

