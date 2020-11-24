Bigg Boss 14: Best friends Jasmin and Rubina trend on social media!

MUMBAI: Jasmin and Rubina are two very strong contestants of the BB house, and the two are doing exceptionally well for themselves in the game.

Recently, Rubina received immunity from Ekta Kapoor, and she can use it whenever she wants on the show.

Whenever Bigg Boss begins, fans keep trending their favourite contestants on social media and try to make them win.

Recently, Jasmin and Rubina were trending online. Both became the first contestants of this season to trend so quickly.

Jasmin's fans trended her with 100K tweets and made her the fastest trending personality to touch 100k tweets.

On the other hand, Rubina’s fans made another record with almost 550K tweets in less than 24 hours, which is the highest record for any contestant for this season.

Well, there is no doubt that Rubina and Jasmin will be among the finalists, but this game is very tricky and anything can happen at any time.

Jasmine was trending with the hashtag #StellarJasminBhasin and Rubina with the hashtag #ShiningStarRubina.

Fans believe that the two are only running the show, and they deserve to win. What are your views?

