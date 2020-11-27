Bigg Boss 14: Bigg Boss to get extension for a month, ex-contestants to join the show?

MUMBAI: It has been almost two months since Bigg Boss began on television, and the show is doing decently on the TRP charts. The makers also got Aly Goni as one of the wild-card entries, but unfortunately, the show couldn’t take off the way they had imagined.

Now, as per media reports, it seems that the show will be getting a one-month extension. The makers plan to call the ex-contestants of the show and some famous celebrities to come in and stay for a week and support their favourite contestants.

They will be performing the tasks and will be a part of a show for either a week or maximum two weeks, just like the toofani seniors.

Fans seem to be not excited about the same, as this season hasn’t been so interesting or engaging and they are unable to understand why the show is getting an extension also.

They have commented saying that this season cannot be compared to last season, as there was a reason for the extension. Bigg Boss 13 was entertaining.

It seems like the channel and makers are going all out to make this season a successful one. Although the TV TRP is average, it's gaining good viewership online, as the audiences are preferring to see it on the web rather than on television.

They are expected to enter the show by next week or so, and it will be interesting to see if they could spice it up a bit.

