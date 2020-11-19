Bigg Boss 14: Bigg Boss gives another chance to the former captains to fight for the captaincy task

MUMBAI: Bigg Boss 14 is going through some interesting twists and turns as the game is progressing.

The show has been grabbing the attention of the viewers for various reasons.

The viewers have seen how Rubina Dilaik and Rahul Vaidya are competing against each other for the captaincy.

In the upcoming episode, the viewers will see how the Bigg Boss will give the former four captains of the house another chance to regain their captaincy honour back.

Kavita Kaushik, Eijaz Khan, Jasmin Bhasin and Aly Goni will be given a task where they will have to compete against each other to win back the captaincy.

The contestants there will try their best to make them give up so that they are out of the house.

