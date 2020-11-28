Bigg Boss 14: Bigg Boss Season 14 to embark upon it's 'Finale Week' real soon, READ ON

MUMBAI: Bigg Boss 14's 'Weekend Ka Vaar' is here and going by the promo, it seems a lot of interesting twists and turns are in store for the viewers.

In the latest promo, host Salman Khan can be seen leaving the housemates shocked by revealing an upcoming twist.

He asks the housemates when according to him is the finale, to which Nikki Tamboli replies saying 'January first-week'.

However, Salman drops a truth bomb and reveals details about the finale by announcing, "Ab Scene Paltega" and reveals that the finale week will not be held in January, rather, next week instead.

All the housemates look surprised and shell-shocked.

He says that only four celebrities from them will go forward in the game and it is going to be the end for the rest of the housemates.

The 'Weekend Ka Vaar' will also witness four panellists joining Salman Khan on the stage including Actress Kamya Panjabi, Kavita Kaushik's husband Ronnit Biswas, Producer Sandiip Sikcand and Devoleena Bhattacharjee.

While Kamya and Ronnit will be seen unmasking Jasmin Bhasin; Sandiip, who is close to Eijaz Khan will be seen accusing Kavita Kaushik of targeting other housemates. Kamya Panjabi, who shared screen space with Rubina Dilaik in Shakti... is seen telling Rubina that she has no true friends inside and Jasmin has herself made this clear.

The promo shows Jasmin Bhasin and Rubina Dilaik fighting in front of Salman Khan. The two shout at each other. While Rubina tells that when she calls someone her friends, she will support them even if they go wrong and Jasmin remains unperturbed and asks Rubina to not teach her what to do and what not to.

All in all this weekend ka vaar episode looks quite interesting. Keep reading this space for more updates from Bigg Boss 14.

