Bigg Boss 14: BIZARRE! Rakhi Sawant writes an E-MAIL to God to strike a deal to become the runner up; WATCH VIDEO

MUMBAI: There’s no match to Rakhi Sawant’s entertainment level in Bigg Boss 14. She is often seen talking to herself, Bigg Boss, a banana or even crows, which leaves everyone in splits. This time, she was seen talking to God and her conversation takes us on a laughter ride. In the latest promo, Rakhi Sawant can be seen negotiating with God requesting to send her to the finale and to make her the first runner-up. She said that she doesn’t care who picks up the trophy but she wants to be in the finale and to be the first runner-up. To send this message to God, she even pens an email, saying the same.

In the end, Rakhi even sends God warm regards and asks to reply to the same mail. LoL. Meanwhile, to enter the Bigg Boss 14 finale, Rakhi sacrificed the prize money and did it to save herself, despite Aly Goni and Rahul Vaidya objecting to it. The same was discussed during last week’s Weekend Ka Vaar episode where the host Salman Khan bashed Aly and Rahul for picking up on her and bullying her. On the other hand, Bigg Boss former contestant Kamya Punjabi said that even if Rakhi hadn’t saved herself, she was definitely in the top 5. She said that even without sacrificing the prize money, Rakhi would have made it to the finale week anyway.

She tweeted, “Main dekhna chahta tha ki main apne dam par aage badh sakta hun ya nahi" so true @AlyGoni itna bharosa toh apne aap par hona hi chahiye n agar deserving nahi ho toh finale week pahochkar bhi nikal hi jaoge #BB14 @ColorsTV #rakhi tum 1000% top 5 hamesha se thi 14L free meh gaye.”

Meanwhile, Rubina Dilaik, Aly Goni, Rakhi Sawant, Rahul Vaidya and Nikki Tamboli are the top finalists who will be battling it out to win Bigg Boss 14 trophy.

