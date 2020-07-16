Bigg Boss 14 to bring on board semi-known celebrities this year?

MUMBAI: Every year Bigg Boss is the most awaited show on Colors. The audience is excited to know who the contestants will be and all the drama for 90 days!

Last season, Siddharth Shukla, Shehnaaz Gill, Mahira Sharma, Paras Chabbra, Arti Singh, Rashami Desai, Asim Riaz, Himanshi Khurrana, Madhurima Tuli, Vishal Aditya Singh and many others participated. The show was full of chaos and fights and people could not have enough of the content it had to offer. (Also Read: Rajeev Sen rubbishes reports of entering Salman Khan's show Bigg Boss 14)

It was only recently that we broke the news about this time the show will be called as Bigg Boss 14 Lockdown Edition and it will hit the tube in early September. Also, contestants will get a chance to connect with the outside world. It is speculated that a special area will be created for the contestants to use electronic gadgets where they might be able to make vlogs or create content and send across video messages to their loved ones.

We hear that this time makers will let contestants enjoy the luxurious that they missed amid lockdown.

Celebrities will get the opportunity to get the feel of a spa and get pampered. They will be made to enjoy delicious meals in a proper restaurant set-up. There will be a sports club section inside the house where contestants can enjoy swimming and sweat out in a fully equipped gym.

There will be a shopping section where contestants can get the actual experience. They will also get access to the Cinema section where they can watch films of their choice.

Well, sources also inform us that the contestants of the show will be paid on a contract basis and not a weekly one.

Also, keeping in mind the suicide of Sushant Singh Rajput, Salman has suggested to bring on board some not too popular faces. Sources suggest that there will be 5 popular faces while the others would be semi-known.

Keep reading this space for more information.