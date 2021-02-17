News

Bigg Boss 14: Catch Disha Parmar's witty reaction to fan's curiosity towards her finding 'Nikki Tamboli and Rahul Vaidya looking hot together'

Rewinding back to an earlier controversy, Vikas Gupta had told Rahul Vaidya that Disha Parmar is not happy with his equation with Nikki Tamboli on the show.

17 Feb 2021
MUMBAI: TV actor Disha Parmar, who recently visited the Bigg Boss 14 house to accept contestant and singer Rahul Vaidya's marriage proposal, took to Twitter and answered a few questions by fans. 

Among the most interesting ones was her reply to a fan asking her views on the pairing of Rahul and co-inmate Nikki Tamboli.

During her AMA on Twitter, a fan asked, "Don't you think #NikkiTamboli pairing with #RahulVaidya looks hot together? #AskDisha.", to which Disha sportingly answered, "I think Nikki, in general, is pretty hot!". 

In an earlier episode, Vikas Gupta had told Rahul that Disha did not like his equation with Nikki on the show.

During a recent conversation with Rubina Dilaik, Rahul had revealed on Bigg Boss 14 that Disha had earlier expressed her desire to be proposed in a grand manner. A fan asked if Rahul proposing her on the reality show was 'up to the mark', to which she said, "Haha! Nothing can beat what he’s done!".

Disha was also asked if she liked Rahul and Rubina Dilaik finally getting along on the show. "I think it’s damn interesting! It’s a show afterall! And they have lived together for 5 months in the same house!", she wrote.

Another fan asked Disha if she'd want to participate in the reality show ever, and she responded, "That’s really sweet! But it’s something which isn’t for me!".

Disha has known Rahul for a long time. Rahul had revealed that it was during the New Year's celebrations to welcome 2020 that she shared her dreams of being proposed in a grand manner. "Then I thought I won't be able to meet her standards. However, when I stayed here, I realised her importance and proposed on national television.".

Credit: Times Now

