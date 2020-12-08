Bigg Boss 14: Challenger Rakhi Sawant reveals her game plan

MUMBAI: Actress Rakhi Sawant is all set to enter Bigg Boss 14 as a new challenger, and she is already sounding the bugle of war.

"Everyone in the house will be my target. Everyone is going to get involved in fights very badly with me. They are all seasoned players but they are no one in front of me. I will also enter the house with all my weapons and I will not spare anybody. This time, I will be deadliest in the house and I will enter as Jhansi Ki Rani in the show," Rakhi declared.

Host Salman Khan introduced new challengers on Sunday's Weekend Ka Vaar. The episode opened with challengers Rakhi Sawant and Vikas Gupta summoning Salman to host the show. Soon after he came in, Salman introduced the other challengers -- Rahul Mahajan, Kashmera Shah, Manu Punjabi and Arshi Khan.

She snubs the other challengers entering the house, while stating she will enter the Bigg Boss house once her quarantine period is over. "I haven't entered the Bigg Boss house yet. I have sent 'common people' first like Arshi Khan, Kashmera Shah and Vikas Gupta and after that the queen will go in!" she declared.

"I have been following this season's Bigg Boss a bit, but have missed some of it, too. I think Pavitra (Punia), Kavita Kaushik and Rahul (Vaidya) played well and now, Jasmin (Bhasin), Rubina (Dilaik) are showing their innocent and good side on the show but as we all know there will be only one winner in the show," Rakhi added, about this season's contestants.

She feels Eijaz Khan, one of the favourites this season, is playing the victim card and the ploy has helped him in the show so far.

"EIjaz (Khan) is also playing really well. He wants to be in the game but I feel their (contestants) true side hasn't come in the open. Eijaz does not behave like this outside. He is a happy-go-lucky guy but I don't know why he is in such tension in the house. I don't know why he is playing the victim card. Sometimes, when you play a victim you get sympathy and the trophy," she said.

Rakhi has already had a banter with Arshi Khan in 'Weekend Ka War'. Talking about it, she said: "Arshi (Khan) is a double-faced girl. She does not remember what I have done for her in the past. She keeps saying bad things about me in the media and then comes to me for an apology. I have always forgiven her but this time I will not spare her."

The top four finalists -- Eijaz Khan, Abhinav Shukla, Rubina Dilaik and Jasmin Bhasin -- will face a series of tough challenges from these former contestants during their stay inside the Bigg Boss 14 house.