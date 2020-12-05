Bigg Boss 14: Challenger Vikas Gupta gives this participant the tag of 'Kabir Singh'

MUMBAI: Bigg Boss 14 will soon witness the entry of Vikas Gupta, Rakhi Sawant, and Kashmera Shah. They have been a part of previous Bigg Boss seasons and have entertained the audience.

These challengers will enter the house while the in-house contestants will be giving some sizzling performances. Salman Khan welcomes Vikas into the house, and asks him to describe the contestants in one word. He calls Rahul Vaidya, the 'Kabir Singh' of the house, addresses Eijaz Khan as 'Naughty at 40', and believes that Nikki Tamboli is a 'fake vamp'.

Also read Kesari Nandan actor Ankit Arora roped in for &TV’s Yeshu

When Salman asks Rakhi about her plan of action inside the house, she says her motto is "entertainment, entertainment and entertainment."

Kashmera also enters around the same time, and Rakhi saya that Kashmera followed her in this season also.

Also read Aanjjan Srivastav to be a part of Hats Off Productions' Wagle Ki Duniya 2?

Credits: TOI