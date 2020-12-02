Bigg Boss 14:  Check out the new twist during the finale of Bigg Boss 14

MUMBAI: Bigg Boss 14 has a big twist coming up. The mid-season finale will be held soon, and only four contestants from the present season will be going to the next level.

In phase two of the game, the present contestants will be joined by ex-contestants of the show. Mastermind Vikas Gupta will be coming along with his challengers Rakhi Sawant, Arshi Khan, Kashmera Shah, Manu Punjabi, and Rahul Mahajan.

The finale is just a few days away and the ex-contestants are all set to re-enter the house as challengers and face the present contestants.

From the current lot, only 4 will be going to the finale week and the others will get evicted from the house.

Now we saw how Aly got evicted because of losing the task, on the other hand, Kavita walks out of the house thus leaving the show as her own decision. As per media reports, today they would be three more evictions.

But there is a twist to that, from all the eliminated contestants two will be back on the show along with the challenges and that’s another twist by the makers of the show.

Well, who will be the two contestants from the list of Aly, Kavita, and Pavitra as of now only time will say?

But there is a high possibility that Aly can make his comeback as he is one of the strongest contestants in the house.

Well, soon, the challengers will be entering the show, and it will be interesting to see what new twist they bring.

Well, soon, the challengers will be entering the show, and it will be interesting to see what new twist they bring.

For more news and updates from the world of television and Bollywood, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.